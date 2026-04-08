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ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059

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08.04.2026 11:23:11

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 170,723 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...

ADTRAN Holdings
10.66 CHF 3.19%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2026 / 11:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 170,723 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/04/2026; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104306  08.04.2026 CET/CEST





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