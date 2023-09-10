EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nikos Theodosopoulos, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ...

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'949 -0.4%  SPI 14'430 -0.4%  Dow 34'577 0.2%  DAX 15'740 0.1%  Euro 0.9562 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 -1.1%  Gold 1'919 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'128 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8928 0.0%  Öl 90.4 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk23159222Apple908440Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882On113454047BYD1459145Holcim1221405
Top News
Roche-Aktie: Roche plant grössere Zukäufe
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger zieht wohl Grossauftrag von AMAG an Land
Munich Re-Aktie: Steigende Nachfrage nach Rückversicherungsschutz von Munich Re erwartet
Uniper-Aktie: Abwässer am LNG-Terminal sollen verringert werden
HHLA-Aktie: Bremer Hafenlogistik-Unternehmen BLG ist weiterhin für Partnerschaft mit HHLA bereit
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2023 00:01:51

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nikos Theodosopoulos, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ...

ADTRAN Holdings
7.26 CHF 0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2023 / 00:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikos
Last name(s): Theodosopoulos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85731  11.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
00:01
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nikos Theodosopoulos, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ... (EQS Group)
00:01
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nikos Theodosopoulos, Erwerb von 45 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund der Erfüllung von Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). Die DERs ... (EQS Group)
10.09.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Erwerb von 43,486 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund der automatischen Reinvestition von Dividenden, die auf ... (EQS Group)
10.09.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ... (EQS Group)
10.09.23
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Johanna Hey, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ... (EQS Group)
07.09.23
 EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
07.09.23
 TecDAX-Papier ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes ADTRAN-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
02.09.23
 EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
08.09.23 SMI gut behauptet
08.09.23 Gaming in der Mitte der Gesellschaft
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Automobilindustrie - Schaulaufen in München/Corona - Neue Impfstoffe am Markt
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
06.09.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus – Wirtschafsdaten im Blick
01.09.23 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'374.00 19.90 90SSMU
Short 11'637.99 13.43 DRSSMU
Short 12'052.78 8.90 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'948.59 08.09.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'496.73 19.72 ANSSMU
Long 10'247.37 13.59 5SSMPU
Long 9'829.84 8.97 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger zieht wohl Grossauftrag von AMAG an Land
Darum rutscht der Euro weiter ab zum Dollar - Franken wenig verändert
Bei WhatsApp blockiert: Diese fünf Zeichen verraten es
Roche-Aktie: Roche plant grössere Zukäufe
Unsichere Zeiten am Aktienmarkt: Stehen die Märkte vor einem "unruhigen Herbst"?
Wells Fargo-Analystin warnt vor zu hohen Bargeldbeständen
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Verzögerung bei Tesla-Full Self-Driving: Elon Musk will sich auf HW3 konzentrieren
Wall Street Memes Prognose 2023 bis 2030 🪙
Bank of Singapore sieht Voraussetzung für Inflationsrückgang in US-Rezession

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit