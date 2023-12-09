Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
09.12.2023 11:47:04

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nicole Protiva, Acquisition of 100,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation.

ADTRAN Holdings
5.35 CHF -1.13%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nicole
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva
Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 100,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
07/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87893  09.12.2023 CET/CEST



