09.12.2023 11:47:04
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nicole Protiva, Acquisition of 100,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|08.11.23
|ADTRAN Holdings Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.10.23
|ADTRAN Holdings Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.09.23
|ADTRAN Holdings Buy
|Warburg Research
