EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Johanna Hey, Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2023 / 23:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Johanna Last name(s): Hey





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 45 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Plug Power Inc. / Solaredge Technologies Inc 128206812 50.00 % 20.00 % Delivery Hero AG / Hellofresh SE 128206811 50.00 % 20.00 % AMS AG 128206807 55.00 % 18.00 % 10.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





