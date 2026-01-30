EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 2,468 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 8,825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.01.2026 / 21:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment

This is a correction to the initial notification published on January 29, 2026: Acquisition of 222 fewer shares, because 222 additional shares were withheld to cover the taxes

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 2,468 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 8,825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted January 20, 2023, as part of equity incentive compensation) paying out in 3,777 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 1,309 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.24 USD 22,804.32 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.24 USD 22,804.32 USD

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



