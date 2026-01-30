Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059

30.01.2026 21:27:15

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 2,468 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 8,825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted ...

ADTRAN Holdings
7.20 CHF -0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2026 / 21:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment
This is a correction to the initial notification published on January 29, 2026: Acquisition of 222 fewer shares, because 222 additional shares were withheld to cover the taxes

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 2,468 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 8,825 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) (granted January 20, 2023, as part of equity incentive compensation) paying out in 3,777 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 1,309 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.24 USD 22,804.32 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.24 USD 22,804.32 USD

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2026; UTC-6

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103064  30.01.2026 CET/CEST





