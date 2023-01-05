SMI 11'057 -0.7%  SPI 14'172 -0.6%  Dow 32'868 -1.2%  DAX 14'436 -0.4%  Euro 0.9854 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'960 -0.4%  Gold 1'830 -1.4%  Bitcoin 15'774 0.6%  Dollar 0.9366 0.7%  Öl 79.2 1.3% 
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
05.01.2023 17:52:00

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Jacqueline Hourigan Rice, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ...

ADTRAN Holdings
17.50 CHF -2.65%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2023 / 17:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jacqueline
Last name(s): Hourigan Rice

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80297  05.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528857&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

