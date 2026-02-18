Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’798 0.3%  SPI 19’013 0.3%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 25’159 0.6%  Euro 0.9128 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’062 0.7%  Gold 4’922 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’572 1.1%  Dollar 0.7714 0.1%  Öl 67.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SAF-HOLLAND-Aktie: Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis 2025 rückläufig
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Aktien von Meta und NVIDIA gefragt: Kooperation bei KI-Infrastruktur beflügelt Kurse
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Siemens Energy-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

adesso Aktie 10467159 / DE000A0Z23Q5

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.02.2026 10:25:06

EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy

adesso
56.38 CHF -0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Gruhn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.3000 EUR 3,984.50 EUR
61.5000 EUR 95,940.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.4920 EUR 99,924.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


18.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103308  18.02.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu adesso SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten