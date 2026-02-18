EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.02.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Volker Last name(s): Gruhn Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 61.3000 EUR 3,984.50 EUR 61.5000 EUR 95,940.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 61.4920 EUR 99,924.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



