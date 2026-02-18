adesso Aktie 10467159 / DE000A0Z23Q5
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
18.02.2026 10:25:06
EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103308 18.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu adesso SE
|
10:25
|EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:25
|EQS-DD: adesso SE: Setanta GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
12.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
12.02.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
12.02.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.ch)
|
11.02.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.ch)