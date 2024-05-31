Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AdCapital Aktie [Valor: 324972 / ISIN: DE0005214506]
31.05.2024 20:00:31

EQS-DD: AdCapital AG: Dr. Andreas Schmid, Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse

AdCapital
2.64 EUR 4.76%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AdCapital AG

b) LEI
529900BOQS5HB5R4F687 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005214506

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares via joint account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.76 EUR 7728.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.76 EUR 7728.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart Exchange
MIC: XSTU


31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AdCapital AG
Im Ermlisgrund 11
76337 Waldbronn
Germany
Internet: www.adcapital.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92017  31.05.2024 CET/CEST



