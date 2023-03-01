SMI 11'124 0.2%  SPI 14'352 0.3%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'461 0.6%  Euro 0.9986 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.8%  Gold 1'837 0.6%  Bitcoin 22'274 2.1%  Dollar 0.9366 -0.5%  Öl 82.8 -1.2% 
01.03.2023 12:18:08

EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Deepblue Holding AG, Granting of 155,925 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights

aap Implantate
1.42 EUR 1.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Deepblue Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rubino
Last name(s): Di Girolamo
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
aap Implantate AG

b) LEI
39120001TRQTQ01LPP57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right (ISIN: DE000A32VP81, WKN: A32 VP8)

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 155,925 subscription rights within a capital increase with subsription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81271  01.03.2023 CET/CEST



81271  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

