2G Energy Aktie 3300613 / DE000A0HL8N9
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29.09.2026 14:04:38
EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|LEI Code:
|529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107286 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie
Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AG
|
14:04
|EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:04
|EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Pablo Hofelich, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: 2G Energy AG gewinnt im dritten Quartal erneut Aufträge oberhalb von 400 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: 2G Energy AG again secures orders exceeding EUR 400 million in the third quarter (EQS Group)
|
23.09.26
|EQS-News: 2G Energy Receives 275 MW Order from Energy Vault Holding Inc., USA (EQS Group)
|
23.09.26
|EQS-News: 2G Energy erhält Auftrag über 275 MW von Energy Vault Holding Inc., USA (EQS Group)
|
14.09.26
|EQS-News: BERENBERG nimmt Coverage auf und empfiehlt die 2G Energy Aktie zum Kauf (EQS Group)