|
16.11.2024 16:49:14
EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE: KlickVentures GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.11.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|123fahrschule SE
|Klopstockstr. 1
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.123fahrschule.de


|
95241 16.11.2024 CET/CEST
