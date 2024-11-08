Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
123fahrschule Aktie [Valor: 57691276 / ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9]
EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE: KlickVentures GmbH, buy

123fahrschule
2.58 EUR 1.57%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2024 / 11:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Polenske
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.60 EUR 10400 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.6000 EUR 10400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




94999  08.11.2024 CET/CEST



