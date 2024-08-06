Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’564 0.2%  SPI 15’423 0.3%  Dow 38’703 -2.6%  DAX 17’447 0.6%  Euro 0.9352 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’589 0.4%  Gold 2’410 0.1%  Bitcoin 47’930 3.9%  Dollar 0.8558 0.4%  Öl 76.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Chubb4432874Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Flugausfälle und Verspätungen am Frankfurter Flughafen
DKSH-Aktie im Plus: Übernahme von Euroingredientes in Portugal
Holcim-Aktie höher: Moody's bekräftigt Einstufung
Sonova-Aktie gewinnt: Zwei neue Hörgeräte-Plattformen für Phonak
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
123fahrschule Aktie [Valor: 57691276 / ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2024 09:56:22

EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE: KlickVentures GmbH, buy

123fahrschule
2.98 EUR 18.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2024 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Polenske
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
2.56 EUR 6356.47 EUR
2.58 EUR 2578.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5657 EUR 8934.8700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93343  06.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962009&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten