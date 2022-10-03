Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'132 -1.3%  SPI 12'973 -1.5%  Dow 28'726 -1.7%  DAX 11'963 -1.3%  Euro 0.9701 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'272 -1.4%  Gold 1'664 0.2%  Bitcoin 18'978 1.1%  Dollar 0.9880 0.1%  Öl 88.7 1.0% 
0 CHF Kommission

123fahrschule Aktie [Valor: 57691276 / ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.10.2022 10:46:54

EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english

123fahrschule
7.20 EUR -1.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Polenske
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.00 EUR 98294.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0000 EUR 98294.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78651  03.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455445&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten