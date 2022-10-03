|
03.10.2022 10:46:54
EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english
123fahrschule
7.20 EUR -1.37%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|123fahrschule SE
|Klopstockstr. 1
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.123fahrschule.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78651 03.10.2022 CET/CEST
