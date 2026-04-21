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Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

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21.04.2026 11:32:43

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

Zalando
21.56 CHF 1.04%
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EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Zalando SE / Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

21.04.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 6th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 21 April 2026 // From 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, 38,699 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:
Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue(MIC)
13/04/2026   12,255 21.8994 XETA
13/04/2026   8,763 21.8862 CEUX
13/04/2026   4,819 21.9121 TQEX
13/04/2026   501 21.9343 AQEU
14/04/2026   3,912 22.0404 XETA
14/04/2026   4,712 22.0386 CEUX
14/04/2026   1,015 22.0193 TQEX
14/04/2026   98 22.0300 AQEU
15/04/2026   1,176 22.1672 XETA
15/04/2026   1,448 22.1674 CEUX

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 6,896,176 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

21.04.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2311956  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

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