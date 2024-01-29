Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Wienerberger Aktie [Valor: 431965 / ISIN: AT0000831706]
29.01.2024 11:00:06

EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger
24.41 CHF -1.33%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

29.01.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG intends to use 6,000,000 treasury shares

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (the "Company") intends to use treasury shares (own shares) on the basis of the authorisation for the use (resale authorisation) of treasury shares granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022 under agenda item 9 (the "Use Authorisation").

In December 2022, Wienerberger announced its intention to acquire significant parts of the Terreal Group, a European provider of innovative roofing and solar solutions in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the USA (the "Terreal Acquisition"). Following the conclusion of a put option agreement in December 2022, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer seated in France (the "Acquirer") entered into a share purchase agreement under French law on 13 and 14 March 2023. This agreement pertained to the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Terreal Holding SAS, France (the "Acquisition") with the existing shareholders as sellers (the "Sellers"). The purchase price for the Terreal Acquisition is payable (i) by delivery of treasury shares of the Company and (ii) by a cash purchase price component.

Wienerberger intends to use the treasury shares as additional non-cash purchase price component for the Acquisition in addition to the cash purchase price component and will publish a report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) on the basis of the Use Authorisation via a pan-European electronic distribution system, on Wienerberger's website (www.wienerberger.com) and in accordance with joint stock company laws (the "Report").

Prior to the actual use of treasury shares, a Managing Board resolution for the corresponding use of treasury shares and an authorisation resolution by the Supervisory Board, which can be granted at the earliest two weeks after publication of the Report, will be obtained.


29.01.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1823455  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

