Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'167 0.1%  SPI 14'609 0.1%  Dow 37'306 0.0%  DAX 16'722 0.4%  Euro 0.9473 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'535 0.3%  Gold 2'030 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'147 0.4%  Dollar 0.8642 -0.4%  Öl 77.7 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
Siemens überträgt 8%-Anteil an Siemens Energy AG in Pensionsfonds: Siemens Energy-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Vier Jahre Haft für Nikola-Gründer: Nikola-Aktie nach Absturz vorbörslich nur leicht erholt
Uhrenexporte legen im November weiter zu: Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien verlieren dennoch
VW-Aktie tiefer: VW übernimmt E-Auto-Bonus vorerst selbst
Montana Aerospace-Aktie gefragt: Montana Aerospace baut neues Werk in Bosnien Herzegowina
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Wienerberger Aktie [Valor: 431965 / ISIN: AT0000831706]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.12.2023 14:00:03

EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

finanzen.net zero Wienerberger-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Wienerberger
24.41 CHF -1.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

19.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG resolves on the use of treasury shares

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (the "Company") has decided to execute a use of treasury shares (own shares) based on the authorization for the use (resale authorization) of treasury shares granted by resolution of the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 (the "Use Authorization").

Wienerberger published a report on the use of treasury shares excluding subscription rights on 4 December 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on its website under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/download-center.html and on 4 December 2023 on the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform of the Federal Government (EVI) on the basis of the Use Authorization (the "Report") for the purposes of an employee share participation program for employees of the Wienerberger group in the United States, in particular for employees of General Shale, Inc. (the "ESPP USA"). Under the ESPP USA, US employees had the opportunity to acquire shares listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange under ISIN AT0000831706. For every two shares purchased ("Investment Shares"), the participating employee receives one Wienerberger AG share without any further consideration ("Matching Share") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ESPP USA ("Plan Conditions") (2+1 model). ESPP USA is administered by Global Shares Inc. as plan administrator ("Plan Administrator"). The Plan Administrator will hold the shares in trust on behalf of the US employees for the duration of the program. For this reason, the treasury shares will be transferred directly to the Plan Administrator to be held in trust on behalf of the US employees under the ESPP USA.

Under the ESPP USA, US employees were given the opportunity to participate in the ESPP USA within an offer period. At the end of the offer period, the total investment of all employees participating in the ESPP USA amounted to the equivalent of approximately EUR 130,000. For this total investment amount, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers treasury shares as Investment Shares to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. In addition, Wienerberger AG sells and transfers one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares without any further consideration by the participating employees to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the participating employees. The costs for the Matching Shares are borne by companies of the Wienerberger Group in the US, in particular General Shale Brick, Inc. and a reimbursement of costs is paid to Wienerberger AG. In total, Wienerberger AG will therefore transfer treasury shares for the ESPP USA at a price of approximately EUR 130,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are delivered) as Investment Shares and additionally one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares, whereby Wienerberger will receive a cost compensation of approximately EUR 65,000 (taking into account the fact that only whole shares are delivered) for the Matching Shares.

The transfer of the treasury shares to the Plan Administrator is expected to take place on 27 December 2023 ("Closing"). On the day of Closing, both the Investment Shares and the Matching Shares will be transferred to the Plan Administrator as trustee for the US employees. The final amount of treasury shares required for the ESPP USA will be determined on the day of Closing based on the closing price of the Wienerberger share on the Vienna Stock Exchange on the last trading day immediately prior to Closing, whereby treasury shares will be sold as Investment Shares at a price of approximately EUR 130,000 and for every two Investment Shares, one Matching Share will be sold to the participating employees with a reimbursement of costs in the amount of approximately EUR 65,000. Based on the closing price of the Wienerberger share on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 30 November 2023, this would result in 7,380 treasury shares to be used. This would correspond to around 0.007 % of the company's total shares.

The Management Board of Wienerberger AG resolved on 19 December 2023 to use the treasury shares accordingly; the Supervisory Board of the Company approved this on 19 December 2023.

Details on the use of treasury shares will be published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/de/investoren/aktie.html (German language) and https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html (English language).

Use of treasury shares:

Date of the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 AktG: 3 May 2022 (resolution published on 3 May 2022)

Start and expected duration of use: 27 December 2023 (expected)

Share class: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Intended volume of sale: The final volume is not yet determined and will be calculated as described above, whereas treasury shares will be sold to the participating employees as Investment Shares for a total consideration of approximately EUR 130,000 and one Matching Share for every two Investment Shares with a cost compensation of in total approximately EUR 65,000. For illustration purposes - on the basis of the closing price of the Company’s shares on 30 November 2023, 7,380 shares, corresponding to 0.007 % of the Company's total shares, would be used.

Price per own share: The consideration for the transfer of the shares is calculated as described above and is based on the closing price per share on the Vienna Stock Exchange on the business day immediately prior to Closing.

Type of sale: Off-market (direct delivery to Global Shares Inc. as Plan Administrator and trustee of the participating employees, according to the resolution of the Management Board of Wienerberger AG and the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG).

Purpose of the sale: Use of the treasury shares for purposes of an employee share participation program for employees of the Wienerberger group in the United States pursuant to the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company of 3 May 2022 as well as § 65 para 1b last sentence AktG.

Possible effects of the sale on the listing of the shares: None.


19.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1798277  19.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wienerberger AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:17 BNP Paribas - Ausblick für 2024
12:15 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
09:18 Marktüberblick: CECONOMY-Aktie sackt nach Zahlen ab
09:17 Take 2 Interactive: verleiht der Hype um GTA VI neuen Rückenwind?
09:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
07:30 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Pullback am Volumenmaximum?
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
18.12.23 Börse Aktuell – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'608.60 19.94 GXSSMU
Short 11'854.26 13.87 SMIUBU
Short 12'308.39 8.86 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'167.14 19.12.2023 14:00:30
Long 10'726.66 19.94 SSRMOU
Long 10'477.38 13.96 SSOMVU
Long 10'022.07 8.86 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie mit Kursaufschlägen: Aktivistischer Investor Cevian steigt bei UBS ein
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Vormittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Richemont-Aktie in Rot: Richemont löst nach Farfetch-Verkauf YNAP-Deal auf - Farfetch-Aktie nach Handelsaussetzung im Minus
Santhera-Aktie unter Druck: EU-Marktzulassung für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Warum China an den Rekordständen von Gold nicht unschuldig sein dürfte
SGS-Aktie verliert: Crop Science Geschäft wird an Eurofins Scientific veräussert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit