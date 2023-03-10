SMI 10'734 -2.0%  SPI 13'943 -1.9%  Dow 32'250 0.0%  DAX 15'331 -1.9%  Euro 0.9809 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'199 -2.0%  Gold 1'862 1.7%  Bitcoin 18'258 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9180 -1.6%  Öl 81.7 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie im Minus: 1&1 erzielt in Rechtsstreit mit Telekom vor Gericht einen Erfolg
DEUTZ-Aktie: Experten empfehlen DEUTZ im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Februar 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Lufthansa-Aktie
SVB-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: SVB Financial Group will sich neues Kapital beschaffen
Ford-Aktie schwächer: Ford kündigt auch Stellenstreichungen in Spanien an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Wienerberger Aktie [Valor: 431965 / ISIN: AT0000831706]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2023 16:00:06

EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger
35.45 CHF 13.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

10.03.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Report of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on the exclusion of the purchase right (subscription right) of existing shareholders pursuant to Sec. 65 para. 1b in conjunction with 71 Para. 1 in conjunction with 153 para. 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act

  1. Sale of treasury shares by other means and authorization to exclude the purchase right (exclusion of subscription rights)

By resolution of the 153rd Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG, FN 77676f (the "Company"), held on 3 May 2022, the Managing Board (Vorstand) was authorized pursuant to Sec. 65 para. 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz "AktG"), for a period of five years from the date of the resolution and subject to approval of the Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat), to sell treasury shares of the Company by other means than on the stock exchange or through a public offering and furthermore by excluding the quota-based purchase right of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). Based on this authorization, the Managing Board resolved to sell treasury shares in the Company (the "treasury shares") by other means than on the stock exchange or through a public offering and to use them, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, subject to an exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. In addition to a cash consideration, up to 395,000 treasury shares shall be sold as a non-cash transaction currency for the acquisition of all shares in the four Danish companies Strøjer Tegl A/S, Strøjer Tegl Systems A/S, Strøjer Ejendomme A/S and Strøjer Ler A/S (jointly the "Acquisition") from Strøjer Holding ApS, Denmark (the "Seller") at a valuation of EUR 26.00 per treasury share subject to an exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The final number of treasury shares for the Acquisition will be determined on the basis of the valuation of EUR 26.00 per treasury share by applying the Danish Krone/Euro exchange rate over an average period as set out in the purchase agreement. The delivery date for treasury shares is expected to be in the second quarter of 2023. The required approval of the Supervisory Board for the aforementioned use of treasury shares is expected to be obtained on 27 March 2023.

  1. Interest of the Company

The treasury shares are intended to be used as a non-cash purchase price component for the Acquisition and delivered to the Seller subject to an exclusion of subscription rights of shareholders. This is advantageous for and in the interest of the Company for several reasons: (i) The use of treasury shares of a listed stock corporation is common and recognized in international M&A transactions. The well-proven procedure allows for a quick and flexible payment of the purchase price for the sake of executing the Acquisition; (ii) In comparison to a public placement of treasury shares or a sale on the stock exchange, the planned use of treasury shares for the Acquisition does not involve the risk of negative price fluctuations (particularly in volatile markets) resulting in detrimental effects on the execution of the transaction; (iii) Additionally, the use of treasury shares expands the shareholder structure of the Company to include a long-term investor. Wienerberger has agreed with the Seller on a lock-up period of several years with regard to the treasury shares delivered to the Seller. The shares are therefore in firm hands for this period; (iv) A public offering of treasury shares would require a considerable amount of time and money, considering, inter alia, the preparation of a prospectus, and would possibly also entail risks of prospectus liability; (v) The use of treasury shares for the Acquisition is advantageous for the Company because liquidity requirements for the Acquisition can be reduced.

  1. Adequacy, necessity and proportionality

The exclusion of subscription rights for the use of treasury shares as a non-cash component of the transaction currency for the Acquisition is appropriate for the sake of achieving the stated objectives in the interest of the Company. The exclusion of subscription rights is necessary and proportionate for this purpose: (i) The objectives and advantages pursued with the use of treasury shares to finance the Acquisition cannot be achieved to the same extent in the event of a sale of the treasury shares while maintaining subscription rights of shareholders or a sale on the stock exchange or by means of a public offering. The Company would not be able to react in a quick and flexible manner and would be exposed to market risks and enormous costs if it were to create the liquidity required for the Acquisition by selling shares; (ii) The use of treasury shares as a non-cash part of the transaction currency for the Acquisition secures the transaction and is carried out whilst taking into account the stock market price of the Company shares. Moreover, the Seller is incentivized to support a seamless and complete integration of the companies subject to the Acquisition into the Wienerberger Group. Eventually, the Seller himself benefits from possible positive effects on the share price of the Company associated thereto; (iii) By contrast, a sale of treasury shares with subscription rights would require considerable lead time and would occasion higher costs than the use of treasury shares for the Acquisition, without allowing for a flexible execution of the transaction. Furthermore, there would be considerable time restrictions, partly stemming from the usual trading volumes of the Company's shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange and volume restrictions for share sale programs associated thereto, as well as negative price effects to be expected due to the selling pressure during a sale program; (iv) The extent of the use of treasury shares is clearly limited to up to 395,000 treasury shares (corresponding to up to around 0.35% of the nominal share capital), so that any 'dilution' of shareholders with regard to their respective ownership interest in the Company remains within reasonable limits. Since the valuation for the treasury shares is reasonably set at EUR 26.00 per treasury share, for the shareholders there is no risk of dilution comparable to a capital increase if the treasury shares are used as a non-negotiable part of the transaction currency. Although the participation interest of a shareholder changes, simply the ownership structure is restored which existed prior to the repurchase of the treasury shares by the Company and which has temporarily changed for the Company by virtue of restricting the rights arising from such treasury shares pursuant to Sec. 65 para. 5 AktG.

For the reasons stated, the purposes and measures pursued in the interests of the Company which, in any case, are also indirectly linked to the interests of all shareholders by means of excluding subscription rights prevail and thus the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights is not disproportionate, but necessary and appropriate. In addition, the use of treasury shares for the Acquisition and the exclusion of subscription rights are subject to the approval, and thus the control, of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

  1. Justification of the selling price

The selling price of the treasury shares was determined in customary negotiations with the Seller, with due regard to the price level of the Company's shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Due to the valuation of the treasury shares taking into consideration the stock market price of the Company's shares, shareholders will not suffer any disproportionate disadvantage due to pro rata dilution of shares. The agreed valuation price takes into account the share price level of the previous 12 months. The protection of shareholders' interests is also ensured by the fact that the value of the four Danish companies to be acquired by Wienerberger Group was analyzed in the course of the Acquisition and a total purchase price for the Acquisition was negotiated on the basis of this analysis, taking customary industry multipliers into account . The total purchase price will be paid partially by delivering treasury shares. The existing shareholders will participate in the profits of the acquired companies in the future.

Treasury shares to be sold have the same rights (notably profit entitlements) as the existing shares (ISIN AT0000831706). The rights arising from the shares are thus included in the valuation of such shares on the capital market (in particular the stock market price). Therefore, such rights arising from the shares are also priced into the valuation when used for the Acquisition.

  1. Summary

With due regard to the aforementioned reasons, the intended exclusion of subscription rights is suitable, necessary, proportionate and objectively justified and required in the overriding interest of the Company. This report of the Management Board will be published on the website of the Company registered in the commercial register (Firmenbuch) and additionally distributed electronically throughout Europe. Reference will be made to this publication by notice in the official journal (Amtsblatt) of the Wiener Zeitung. The approval of the Supervisory Board of the Company is required for the exclusion of subscription rights and for the sale of treasury shares. Pursuant to Sec. 65 para. 1b in conjunction with Section 171 para. 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), a resolution of the Supervisory Board on this matter will be adopted no earlier than two weeks after the publication of this report and the actual sale of treasury shares will take place in compliance with the applicable statutory requirements.


Vienna, 10 March 2023

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG


10.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1579895  10.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579895&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wienerberger AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:33 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12:30 BNP Paribas: Wer von der Zinswende profitiert - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2023
09:21 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
09:07 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:35 Börse Aktuell – US-Arbeitsmarktbericht macht Anleger nervös
07:20 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG
07.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'269.21 19.36 RGSSMU
Short 11'486.09 13.99 AZSSMU
Short 11'925.76 8.88 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'733.52 10.03.2023 15:54:39
Long 10'411.05 19.71 A7SSMU
Long 10'167.88 13.72 5SSMPU
Long 9'742.63 8.96 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat Vermögensverwaltungslizenz in China erhalten
Roche-Aktie stabil: Roche ist bei US Zulassung von Krebstherapie Polivy einen Schritt weiter
Bâloise-Aktie bricht ein: Bâloise leidet unter Gewinnrückgang - dennoch höhere Dividende geplant
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse vertagt Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts kurzfristig
Zinsangst und CS-Bilanzverschiebung belasten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Daimler Truck erhöht Umsatz und Gewinn - zahlt erstmals Dividende
US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: Dow leicht im Minus -- SMI und DAX in Rot - Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten
Rieter-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Rieter 2022 mit kleinerem Gewinn - Dividende reduziert
SVB-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: SVB Financial Group will sich neues Kapital beschaffen
Tesla dreht weiter an Preisschraube: Teslas Model 3 in den USA deutlich günstiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}