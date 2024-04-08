Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.04.2024 15:49:49

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Westwing
7.82 EUR -2.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 19. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

08.04.2024 / 15:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from April 1, 2024 up to and including April 5, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 3,440 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from April 1, 2024 up to and including April 5, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
April 1, 2024 - -
April 2, 2024 900 7.8680
April 3, 2024 800 7.9000
April 4, 2024 770 7.8800
April 5, 2024 970 7.9063
In total 3,440 7.8889

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including April 5, 2024 thus amounts to 124,642 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

 

Munich, April 8, 2024

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1875675  08.04.2024 CET/CEST

