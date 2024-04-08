|
08.04.2024 15:49:49
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 19. Interim Announcement
In the period from April 1, 2024 up to and including April 5, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 3,440 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from April 1, 2024 up to and including April 5, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including April 5, 2024 thus amounts to 124,642 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.
Munich, April 8, 2024
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1875675 08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
|
15:49
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:49
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Westwing ended 2023 with continued profitable growth in Q4 and started well into 2024. Topline outlook remains cautious. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Westwing beendete 2023 mit anhaltend profitablem Wachstum in Q4 und startet erfolgreich in das Jahr 2024. Die Umsatz-Prognose bleibt zurückhaltend. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westwing AG
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInvestoren greifen nach Rücksetzer wieder zu: SMI mit verhaltener Gegenbewegung -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz. An der Wall Street kommt es zu einem stabilen Wochenauftakt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Montag hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}