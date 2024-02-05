Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'268 0.3%  SPI 14'720 0.3%  Dow 38'506 -0.4%  DAX 16'902 -0.1%  Euro 0.9347 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'651 -0.1%  Gold 2'022 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37'675 2.1%  Dollar 0.8702 0.4%  Öl 77.2 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Swatch1225515Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
So schätzen die Analysten die Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Januar 2024 ein
Estée Lauder-Aktie steigt zweistellig: Umsatz und Gewinn übertreffen Erwartungen - Gewinnprognose reduziert
Boeing-Aktie im Minus: Boeing findet neues Problem bei noch nicht gelieferten 737 Max
BioRestorative Therapies-Aktie schnellt hoch: Investoren belohnen positive Studienergebnisse
NVIDIA-Aktie höher: NVIDIA erhält positive Einschätzung von Bank of America-Analyst
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.02.2024 15:45:17

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Westwing-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Westwing
8.40 EUR 1.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

05.02.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from January 29, 2024 up to and including February 2, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 5,583 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 29, 2024 up to and including February 2, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
January 29, 2024 526 7.4805
January 30, 2024 1,250 7.9791
January 31, 2024 1,443 8.3146
February 1, 2024 814 8.2981
February 2, 2024 1,550 8.2724
In total 5,583 8.1468

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including February 2, 2024 thus amounts to 74,314 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

 

Munich, February 5, 2024

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1830571  05.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830571&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Westwing AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

13:45 Börse Aktuell – Zinsoptimismus verpufft zunehmend
10:52 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
10:32 US-Jobreport sorgt für lange Gesichter
09:00 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
07:28 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch zum Wochenschluss
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
01.02.24 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
01.02.24 Julius Bär: JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Top 10 Stocks for 2024 Basket (CHF)
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'741.67 19.81 6SSMPU
Short 12'004.37 13.61 BWSSMU
Short 12'439.26 8.89 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'263.93 05.02.2024 15:36:33
Long 10'829.09 19.47 SSSMQU
Long 10'549.69 13.13 SSOMVU
Long 10'148.72 9.00 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Die Gründe, warum Warren Buffetts Investmentfahrzeug auf dem grössten Geldberg in der Unternehmensgeschichte sitzt
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Abflüsse aus GBTC belasten Bitcoin-Preis: JPMorgan warnt vor möglichen weiteren Abflüssen aus dem Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
US-Zinspolitik verfehlt: Ex-Anleihenkönig Bill Gross hat kein Vertrauen mehr in die Fed
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Roche-Aktie stürzt ab: Roche 2023 von verschiedenen Faktoren ausgebremst - CEO sieht Potenziel bei Schlankmachermedikamenten
SoftwareONE-Aktie schiesst hoch: Gründeraktionäre wollen Goeing Private von SoftwareONE durchboxen
Holcim-Aktie etwas fester: S&P bestätigt Rating für Holcim - CEO erwartet Ende der Ära der Weltkonzerne

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit