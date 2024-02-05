EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from January 29, 2024 up to and including February 2, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 5,583 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 29, 2024 up to and including February 2, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) January 29, 2024 526 7.4805 January 30, 2024 1,250 7.9791 January 31, 2024 1,443 8.3146 February 1, 2024 814 8.2981 February 2, 2024 1,550 8.2724 In total 5,583 8.1468

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including February 2, 2024 thus amounts to 74,314 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

Munich, February 5, 2024

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board