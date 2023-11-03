EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program

03.11.2023 / 13:49 CET/CEST

Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on April 24, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on April 26, 2023 and should end with the expiration of October 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on October 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from April 26, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on October 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 198,333 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.95% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.4376 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,673,453.53.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume

(EUR) Weighted average price (EUR) April 26, 2023 3,302 23,134 7.0061 April 27, 2023 3,982 27,845 6.9927 April 28, 2023 498 3,505 7.0385 May 2, 2023 4,509 32,454 7.1976 May 3, 2023 5,296 37,401 7.0621 May 4, 2023 3,182 22,569 7.0928 May 5, 2023 34 246 7.2262 May 8, 2023 4,930 37,306 7.5670 May 9, 2023 1,694 12,936 7.6362 May 10, 2023 1,811 13,654 7.5392 May 11, 2023 3,247 24,948 7.6833 May 12, 2023 4,765 39,880 8.3693 May 15, 2023 - - - May 16, 2023 - - - May 17, 2023 3,533 29,485 8.3455 May 18, 2023 3,000 25,290 8.4301 May 19, 2023 4,121 34,675 8.4142 May 22, 2023 4,300 36,335 8.4500 May 23, 2023 4,630 39,096 8.4441 May 24, 2023 3,585 30,247 8.4372 May 25, 2023 3,700 31,179 8.4267 May 26, 2023 3,620 30,716 8.4850 May 29, 2023 2,000 16,900 8.4500 May 30, 2023 3,900 32,851 8.4232 May 31, 2023 3,800 32,352 8.5138 June 1, 2023 1,950 16,698 8.5631 June 2, 2023 2,370 21,788 9.1931 June 5, 2023 1,797 16,516 9.1911 June 6, 2023 - - - June 7, 2023 1,345 12,352 9.1838 June 8, 2023 251 2,298 9.1551 June 9, 2023 343 3,152 9.1891 June 12, 2023 2,516 23,127 9.1922 June 13, 2023 2,404 22,052 9.1729 June 14, 2023 1,498 13,769 9.1913 June 15, 2023 1,877 17,437 9.2900 June 16, 2023 2,637 24,542 9.3066 June 19, 2023 170 1,556 9.1500 June 20, 2023 1,934 17,667 9.1350 June 21, 2023 2,800 25,123 8.9725 June 22, 2023 1,800 15,713 8.7297 June 23, 2023 2,096 18,614 8.8807 June 26, 2023 2,500 22,162 8.8647 June 27, 2023 1,335 11,278 8.4477 June 28, 2023 2,600 22,448 8.6338 June 29, 2023 1,512 12,928 8.5506 June 30, 2023 1,525 13,230 8.6753 July 3, 2023 738 6,586 8.9239 July 4, 2023 1,186 10,536 8.8833 July 5, 2023 1,723 15,466 8.9760 July 6, 2023 2,300 19,420 8.4433 July 7, 2023 884 7,062 7.9889 July 10, 2023 831 6,783 8.1621 July 11, 2023 204 1,729 8.4740 July 12, 2023 1,236 10,481 8.4794 July 13, 2023 1,395 11,970 8.5809 July 14, 2023 730 6,208 8.5045 July 17, 2023 527 4,499 8.5371 July 18, 2023 1,070 9,001 8.4122 July 19, 2023 1,276 10,720 8.4015 July 20, 2023 526 4,416 8.3945 July 21, 2023 409 3,396 8.3032 July 24, 2023 1,450 12,101 8.3454 July 25, 2023 1,300 10,535 8.1036 July 26, 2023 1,197 9,738 8.1354 July 27, 2023 790 6,480 8.2030 July 28, 2023 911 7,362 8.0811 July 31, 2023 640 5,184 8.1006 August 1, 2023 1,000 8,050 8.0500 August 2, 2023 1,100 9,020 8.1999 August 3, 2023 888 7,191 8.0976 August 4, 2023 1,200 10,176 8.4800 August 7, 2023 1,400 12,096 8.6400 August 8, 2023 1,400 11,891 8.4938 August 9, 2023 1,306 11,274 8.6326 August 10, 2023 1,550 13,680 8.8257 August 11, 2023 29 257 8.8500 August 14, 2023 325 3,135 9.6462 August 15, 2023 1,095 10,355 9.4563 August 16, 2023 1,647 15,597 9.4702 August 17, 2023 - - - August 18, 2023 1,082 10,398 9.6097 August 21, 2023 967 9,471 9.7940 August 22, 2023 2,150 21,044 9.7881 August 23, 2023 2,100 19,996 9.5220 August 24, 2023 472 4,403 9.3275 August 25, 2023 1,133 10,796 9.5289 August 28, 2023 1,579 15,154 9.5970 August 29, 2023 1,004 9,324 9.2865 August 30, 2023 2,100 19,866 9.4600 August 31, 2023 1,694 16,435 9.7018 September 1, 2023 1,678 16,075 9.5800 September 4, 2023 962 9,280 9.6461 September 5, 2023 1,900 18,109 9.5311 September 6, 2023 - - - September 7, 2023 150 1,440 9.6000 September 8, 2023 - - - September 11, 2023 329 3,031 9.2134 September 12, 2023 23 214 9.3100 September 13, 2023 827 7,853 9.4960 September 14, 2023 1,110 10,344 9.3186 September 15, 2023 677 6,238 9.2147 September 18, 2023 556 5,078 9.1330 September 19, 2023 370 3,330 9.0000 September 20, 2023 622 5,611 9.0217 September 21, 2023 1,000 8,742 8.7420 September 22, 2023 594 5,396 9.0844 September 25, 2023 539 4,851 9.0000 September 26, 2023 1,300 11,881 9.1391 September 27, 2023 1,280 11,526 9.0049 September 28, 2023 1,270 11,513 9.0651 September 29, 2023 1,200 10,800 9.0000 October 2, 2023 408 3,607 8.8400 October 3, 2023 1,340 11,725 8.7500 October 4, 2023 1,150 9,665 8.4041 October 5, 2023 1,250 10,046 8.0369 October 6, 2023 1,350 10,667 7.9012 October 9, 2023 98 751 7.6610 October 10, 2023 891 6,825 7.6600 October 11, 2023 1,227 9,266 7.5517 October 12, 2023 700 5,373 7.6757 October 13, 2023 1,400 10,797 7.7121 October 16, 2023 1,400 10,458 7.4700 October 17, 2023 201 1,490 7.4136 October 18, 2023 1,400 10,261 7.3289 October 19, 2023 515 3,758 7.2967 October 20, 2023 1,200 8,689 7.2405 October 23, 2023 15 108 7.1900 October 24, 2023 12 86 7.2000 October 25, 2023 146 1,057 7.2400 October 26, 2023 1,000 7,180 7.1800 October 27, 2023 1,200 8,644 7.2031 October 30, 2023 750 5,400 7.2000 October 31, 2023 1,050 7,560 7.2000 In total 198,333 1,673,454 8.4376

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2600/share-buy-back-2023.html

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, November 3, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board