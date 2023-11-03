Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
03.11.2023 13:49:08

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Westwing
7.10 EUR 0.14%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

03.11.2023 / 13:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on April 24, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on April 26, 2023 and should end with the expiration of October 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on October 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from April 26, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on October 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 198,333 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.95% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.4376 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,673,453.53.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume
(EUR)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
April 26, 2023 3,302 23,134 7.0061
April 27, 2023 3,982 27,845 6.9927
April 28, 2023 498 3,505 7.0385
May 2, 2023 4,509 32,454 7.1976
May 3, 2023 5,296 37,401 7.0621
May 4, 2023 3,182 22,569 7.0928
May 5, 2023 34 246 7.2262
May 8, 2023 4,930 37,306 7.5670
May 9, 2023 1,694 12,936 7.6362
May 10, 2023 1,811 13,654 7.5392
May 11, 2023 3,247 24,948 7.6833
May 12, 2023 4,765 39,880 8.3693
May 15, 2023 - - -
May 16, 2023 - - -
May 17, 2023 3,533 29,485 8.3455
May 18, 2023 3,000 25,290 8.4301
May 19, 2023 4,121 34,675 8.4142
May 22, 2023 4,300 36,335 8.4500
May 23, 2023 4,630 39,096 8.4441
May 24, 2023 3,585 30,247 8.4372
May 25, 2023 3,700 31,179 8.4267
May 26, 2023 3,620 30,716 8.4850
May 29, 2023 2,000 16,900 8.4500
May 30, 2023 3,900 32,851 8.4232
May 31, 2023 3,800 32,352 8.5138
June 1, 2023 1,950 16,698 8.5631
June 2, 2023 2,370 21,788 9.1931
June 5, 2023 1,797 16,516 9.1911
June 6, 2023 - - -
June 7, 2023 1,345 12,352 9.1838
June 8, 2023 251 2,298 9.1551
June 9, 2023 343 3,152 9.1891
June 12, 2023 2,516 23,127 9.1922
June 13, 2023 2,404 22,052 9.1729
June 14, 2023 1,498 13,769 9.1913
June 15, 2023 1,877 17,437 9.2900
June 16, 2023 2,637 24,542 9.3066
June 19, 2023 170 1,556 9.1500
June 20, 2023 1,934 17,667 9.1350
June 21, 2023 2,800 25,123 8.9725
June 22, 2023 1,800 15,713 8.7297
June 23, 2023 2,096 18,614 8.8807
June 26, 2023 2,500 22,162 8.8647
June 27, 2023 1,335 11,278 8.4477
June 28, 2023 2,600 22,448 8.6338
June 29, 2023 1,512 12,928 8.5506
June 30, 2023 1,525 13,230 8.6753
July 3, 2023 738 6,586 8.9239
July 4, 2023 1,186 10,536 8.8833
July 5, 2023 1,723 15,466 8.9760
July 6, 2023 2,300 19,420 8.4433
July 7, 2023 884 7,062 7.9889
July 10, 2023 831 6,783 8.1621
July 11, 2023 204 1,729 8.4740
July 12, 2023 1,236 10,481 8.4794
July 13, 2023 1,395 11,970 8.5809
July 14, 2023 730 6,208 8.5045
July 17, 2023 527 4,499 8.5371
July 18, 2023 1,070 9,001 8.4122
July 19, 2023 1,276 10,720 8.4015
July 20, 2023 526 4,416 8.3945
July 21, 2023 409 3,396 8.3032
July 24, 2023 1,450 12,101 8.3454
July 25, 2023 1,300 10,535 8.1036
July 26, 2023 1,197 9,738 8.1354
July 27, 2023 790 6,480 8.2030
July 28, 2023 911 7,362 8.0811
July 31, 2023 640 5,184 8.1006
August 1, 2023 1,000 8,050 8.0500
August 2, 2023 1,100 9,020 8.1999
August 3, 2023 888 7,191 8.0976
August 4, 2023 1,200 10,176 8.4800
August 7, 2023 1,400 12,096 8.6400
August 8, 2023 1,400 11,891 8.4938
August 9, 2023 1,306 11,274 8.6326
August 10, 2023 1,550 13,680 8.8257
August 11, 2023 29 257 8.8500
August 14, 2023 325 3,135 9.6462
August 15, 2023 1,095 10,355 9.4563
August 16, 2023 1,647 15,597 9.4702
August 17, 2023 - - -
August 18, 2023 1,082 10,398 9.6097
August 21, 2023 967 9,471 9.7940
August 22, 2023 2,150 21,044 9.7881
August 23, 2023 2,100 19,996 9.5220
August 24, 2023 472 4,403 9.3275
August 25, 2023 1,133 10,796 9.5289
August 28, 2023 1,579 15,154 9.5970
August 29, 2023 1,004 9,324 9.2865
August 30, 2023 2,100 19,866 9.4600
August 31, 2023 1,694 16,435 9.7018
September 1, 2023 1,678 16,075 9.5800
September 4, 2023 962 9,280 9.6461
September 5, 2023 1,900 18,109 9.5311
September 6, 2023 - - -
September 7, 2023 150 1,440 9.6000
September 8, 2023 - - -
September 11, 2023 329 3,031 9.2134
September 12, 2023 23 214 9.3100
September 13, 2023 827 7,853 9.4960
September 14, 2023 1,110 10,344 9.3186
September 15, 2023 677 6,238 9.2147
September 18, 2023 556 5,078 9.1330
September 19, 2023 370 3,330 9.0000
September 20, 2023 622 5,611 9.0217
September 21, 2023 1,000 8,742 8.7420
September 22, 2023 594 5,396 9.0844
September 25, 2023 539 4,851 9.0000
September 26, 2023 1,300 11,881 9.1391
September 27, 2023 1,280 11,526 9.0049
September 28, 2023 1,270 11,513 9.0651
September 29, 2023 1,200 10,800 9.0000
October 2, 2023 408 3,607 8.8400
October 3, 2023 1,340 11,725 8.7500
October 4, 2023 1,150 9,665 8.4041
October 5, 2023 1,250 10,046 8.0369
October 6, 2023 1,350 10,667 7.9012
October 9, 2023 98 751 7.6610
October 10, 2023 891 6,825 7.6600
October 11, 2023 1,227 9,266 7.5517
October 12, 2023 700 5,373 7.6757
October 13, 2023 1,400 10,797 7.7121
October 16, 2023 1,400 10,458 7.4700
October 17, 2023 201 1,490 7.4136
October 18, 2023 1,400 10,261 7.3289
October 19, 2023 515 3,758 7.2967
October 20, 2023 1,200 8,689 7.2405
October 23, 2023 15 108 7.1900
October 24, 2023 12 86 7.2000
October 25, 2023 146 1,057 7.2400
October 26, 2023 1,000 7,180 7.1800
October 27, 2023 1,200 8,644 7.2031
October 30, 2023 750 5,400 7.2000
October 31, 2023 1,050 7,560 7.2000
In total 198,333 1,673,454 8.4376

 

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2600/share-buy-back-2023.html

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, November 3, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


03.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1764967  03.11.2023 CET/CEST

