EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

In the period from September 25, 2023 up to and including September 29, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 5,589 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 25, 2023 up to and including September 29, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) September 25, 2023 539 9.0000 September 26, 2023 1,300 9.1391 September 27, 2023 1,280 9.0049 September 28, 2023 1,270 9.0651 September 29, 2023 1,200 9.0000 In total 5,589 9.0482

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including September 29, 2023 thus amounts to 179,630 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

