Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
29.05.2023 16:52:55

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Westwing
8.44 EUR -1.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 5. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

29.05.2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from May 22, 2023 up to and including May 26, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,835 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from May 22, 2023 up to and including May 26, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
May 22, 2023 4,300 8.4500
May 23, 2023 4,630 8.4441
May 24, 2023 3,585 8.4372
May 25, 2023 3,700 8.4267
May 26, 2023 3,620 8.4850
In total 19,835 8.4484

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including May 26, 2023 thus amounts to 67,739 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html


Munich, May 29, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


29.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644233  29.05.2023 CET/CEST

