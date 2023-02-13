SMI 11'179 0.4%  SPI 14'398 0.4%  Dow 33'898 0.1%  DAX 15'369 0.4%  Euro 0.9863 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'226 0.7%  Gold 1'857 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19'928 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9226 -0.1%  Öl 85.6 -1.1% 
13.02.2023 15:26:41

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Westwing
9.98 EUR -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 11. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2023 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from February 6, 2023 up to and including February 10, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 9,505 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 6, 2023 up to and including February 10, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
February 6, 2023 1,830 10.0616
February 7, 2023 1,872 9.9705
February 8, 2023 319 9.9970
February 9, 2023 2,446 9.9850
February 10, 2023 3,038 9.9381
In total 9,505 9.9823

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including February 10, 2023 thus amounts to 124,744 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

 

Munich, February 13, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


13.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1558459  13.02.2023 CET/CEST

