EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST

Augsburg, March 2, 2026



In the period from February 23, 2026 up to and including February 27, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 7,833 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 23.02.2026 1,550 49.9248 24.02.2026 1,580 49.9069 25.02.2026 1,600 49.9471 26.02.2026 1,600 49.7713 27.02.2026 1,503 50.4777

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including February 27, 2026, thus amounts to 84,147 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

The Management Board

