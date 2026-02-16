Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.02.2026 09:32:33

EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

WashTec
45.52 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 16. Interim announcement
WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 16. Interim announcement

Augsburg, February 16, 2026

In the period from February 9, 2026 up to and including February 13, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 6,410 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
Date Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
09.02.2026  1,250   49.8419
10.02.2026  1,275   49.2452
11.02.2026  1,275   49.7005
12.02.2026  1,260   49.6828
13.02.2026  1,350   49.8184

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including February 13, 2026, thus amounts to 68,729 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).

WashTec AG
The Management Board
 

16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276632  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

