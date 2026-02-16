WashTec Aktie 725872 / DE0007507501
16.02.2026 09:32:33
EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 16. Interim announcement
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 16. Interim announcement
Augsburg, February 16, 2026
In the period from February 9, 2026 up to and including February 13, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 6,410 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including February 13, 2026, thus amounts to 68,729 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).
WashTec AG
The Management Board
16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstrasse 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2276632 16.02.2026 CET/CEST
