EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’664 -0.3%  SPI 15’535 -0.3%  Dow 43’828 -0.2%  DAX 20’338 -0.3%  Euro 0.9368 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’946 -0.4%  Gold 2’664 0.6%  Bitcoin 92’534 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8927 -0.1%  Öl 73.8 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: WISeSat-Satellitenstart mit SpaceX im Januar 2025 geplant
SIX-Handel SMI zeigt sich leichter
Schwacher Handel: DAX gibt mittags nach
Verluste in Wien: ATX mit Abgaben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.12.2024 12:50:03

EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

TeamViewer
9.63 CHF 1.39%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

16.12.2024 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – Final Report

Göppingen – 16 Dezember 2024 – In the period from 13 December 2023 until 13 December 2024, a number of 11,772,915 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE. The share buyback program, which had a total volume of up to 150 million Euros and was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 7 December 2023, is thereby completed.

The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 12 December 2023 for 13 December 2023. By way of an additional notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 2 August 2024, the company announced an increase of the share buyback program with respect to the maximum number of shares to be repurchased.  The share buyback program was conducted on the basis of the respective authorizations granted by the general meeting of the company on 24 May 2023 and 7 June 2024, respectively.

The total number of 11,772,915 shares was repurchased as follows:

Repurchase period Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted
average price (€)
(rounded to four decimals)		 Aggregated volume (excluding incidental acquisition cost) (€)
13 December 2023 until
13 December 2024		 11,772,915 12.7411 149,999,957.79

The total volume of shares repurchased under this share buyback program represents approx. 6.9252% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 170,000,000.00) at the time of the conclusion of the tranche. The company had redeemed 4,000,000 of the own shares repurchased under the share buyback program prior to 19 July 2024 and decreased the share capital accordingly from EUR 174,000,000.00 to EUR 170,000,000.00 with effect as of 2 August 2024. The company intends to initially hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares and thus currently holds a total of 13,901,887 treasury shares, which corresponds to approx. 8.1776% of the share capital.

The shares in TeamViewer SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and will remain available for a period of at least five years.
 

Contact:
Investor Relations TeamViewer
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


16.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2052091  16.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052091&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten