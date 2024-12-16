EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

16.12.2024

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – Final Report

Göppingen – 16 Dezember 2024 – In the period from 13 December 2023 until 13 December 2024, a number of 11,772,915 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE. The share buyback program, which had a total volume of up to 150 million Euros and was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 7 December 2023, is thereby completed.

The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 12 December 2023 for 13 December 2023. By way of an additional notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 2 August 2024, the company announced an increase of the share buyback program with respect to the maximum number of shares to be repurchased. The share buyback program was conducted on the basis of the respective authorizations granted by the general meeting of the company on 24 May 2023 and 7 June 2024, respectively.

The total number of 11,772,915 shares was repurchased as follows:

Repurchase period Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

(rounded to four decimals) Aggregated volume (excluding incidental acquisition cost) (€) 13 December 2023 until

13 December 2024 11,772,915 12.7411 149,999,957.79

The total volume of shares repurchased under this share buyback program represents approx. 6.9252% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 170,000,000.00) at the time of the conclusion of the tranche. The company had redeemed 4,000,000 of the own shares repurchased under the share buyback program prior to 19 July 2024 and decreased the share capital accordingly from EUR 174,000,000.00 to EUR 170,000,000.00 with effect as of 2 August 2024. The company intends to initially hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares and thus currently holds a total of 13,901,887 treasury shares, which corresponds to approx. 8.1776% of the share capital.

The shares in TeamViewer SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and will remain available for a period of at least five years.



Contact:

Investor Relations TeamViewer

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com