Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’342 -0.1%  SPI 16’375 -0.2%  Dow 41’175 1.1%  DAX 18’572 -0.3%  Euro 0.9461 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’901 -0.2%  Gold 2’525 0.5%  Bitcoin 53’982 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8467 -0.1%  Öl 79.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie wenig bewegt: Lufthansa-Tochter Discover Airlines ab Dienstag für vier Tage im Streik
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
Nach Milliardenminus und Absturz der Boeing-Aktie: So will das Management den Konzern wieder in die Erfolgsspur bringen
Stadler Rail-Aktie im Minus: Stadler Rail mit Folgeauftrag für italienische SSIF
DKSH-Aktie: Hasten Biopharmaceutical beauftragt DKSH mit Expansion in Asien
Suche...

TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2024 11:36:58

EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

TeamViewer
11.49 CHF -1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 30. Interim announcement
   
Göppingen – 26 August 2024 – In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024, a number of 130,000 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
   
Repurchase date
Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
Volume-weighted average price
(€)
19 August 2024
26,000
12.3564
20 August 2024
26,000
12.3731
21 August 2024
26,000
12.2856
22 August 2024
26,000
12.1598
23 August 2024
26,000
12.0670
 
   
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 23 August 2024 amounts to a number of 9,667,347 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
   
Contact
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

26.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1975025  26.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975025&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten