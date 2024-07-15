EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

|Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
|Acquisition of treasury shares - 24. Interim announcement
|
|
|Göppingen – 15 July 2024 – In the period from 08 July 2024 up to and including 12 July 2024 , a number of 367,179 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
|The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|
|Volume-weighted average price
(€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
|The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 12 July 2024 amounts to a number of 8,904,031 shares.
|The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
|
|
|Contact
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com