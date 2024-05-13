EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 16. Interim announcement

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



13.05.2024 / 18:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Acquisition of treasury shares - 16. Interim announcement Göppingen – 13 May 2024 – In the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024, a number of 274,754 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023. The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 8 May 2024 94,285 11.5624 9 May 2024 96,474 11.6311 10 May 2024 83,995 11.6776 The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback. The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to a number of 6,044,298 shares. The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities. Contact

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

