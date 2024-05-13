Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.05.2024 18:16:36

EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 16. Interim announcement
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

13.05.2024 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052  
  Acquisition of treasury shares - 16. Interim announcement  
       
  Göppingen – 13 May 2024 – In the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024, a number of 274,754 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.  
  The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:  
       
 
Repurchase date
Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
Volume-weighted average price
(€)
8 May 2024
94,285
11.5624
9 May 2024
96,474
11.6311
10 May 2024
83,995
11.6776
   
       
  The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.  
  The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to a number of 6,044,298 shares.  
  The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.  
       
  Contact
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com		  

13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1901899  13.05.2024 CET/CEST

