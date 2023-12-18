|
18.12.2023 17:59:04
EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 1st Interim announcement
Göppingen – 18 December 2023 – In the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 15 December 2023, a number of 363,486 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 15 December 2023 amounts to a number of 363,486 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
Contact:
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1799393 18.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TeamViewer
|
18:01
|EQS-PVR: TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18:01
|EQS-PVR: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.12.23
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX am Freitagnachmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
15.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.12.23
|XETRA-Handel: So performt der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
15.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)