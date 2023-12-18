Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'156 -0.3%  SPI 14'601 -0.4%  Dow 37'359 0.2%  DAX 16'651 -0.6%  Euro 0.9484 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'520 -0.6%  Gold 2'022 0.2%  Bitcoin 35'972 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8682 -0.2%  Öl 78.6 2.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Top News
Apple-Aktie sinkt: Apple setzt Verkauf neuer Uhren-Modelle in den USA aus
Richemont-Aktie in Rot: Richemont löst nach Farfetch-Verkauf YNAP-Deal auf - Farfetch-Aktie sinkt
Kryptokurse am Nachmittag
Deshalb gibt der Euro zu Franken und Dollar leicht nach
EU-Kommission: Verfahren gegen Elon Musks Online-Plattform X eröffnet
Suche...
0% Kommission
TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2023 17:59:04

EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero TeamViewer-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

TeamViewer
13.03 CHF 2.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

18.12.2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 1st Interim announcement

Göppingen – 18 December 2023 – In the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 15 December 2023, a number of 363,486 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
13 December 2023 169,000 14.4864
14 December 2023 95,254 13.8941
15 December 2023 99,232 13.7897

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 15 December 2023 amounts to a number of 363,486 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.

Contact:
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1799393  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten