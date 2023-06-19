EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Goppingen, 19 June 2023 The share buyback resolved by the management board of TeamViewer SE on 6 February 2023 and announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 6 February 2023 will, with respect to the second tranche as described in the ad hoc announcement, start on 20 June 2023. In the period until 22 December 2023 at the latest, treasury shares of the company with a value of up to EUR 75 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), but not exceeding 16,174,203 shares, shall be repurchased. The management board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of TeamViewer SE on 24 May 2023 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of a maximum of 10% of the share capital until 23 May 2028. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes as provided for in the authorization granted by the General Meeting valid at the time.

The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer SE in accordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. B) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also DRO), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the Company. The right of TeamViewer SE to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer SE are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.

In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer SE may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.

The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamViewer SE will publish the transactions on its website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the day of announcement.



