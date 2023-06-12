EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

12.06.2023 / 13:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares 17th Interim announcement



Göppingen 12 June 2023 In the period from 5 June 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023, a number of 523,644 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 5 June 2023 77,380 14.5975 6 June 2023 105,320 14.4665 7 June 2023 111,470 14.2036 8 June 2023 114,740 13.8792 9 June 2023 114,734 13.8645

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023 amounts to a number of 4,708,780 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

