|
12.06.2023 13:47:11
EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 17th Interim announcement
Göppingen 12 June 2023 In the period from 5 June 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023, a number of 523,644 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023 amounts to a number of 4,708,780 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1654887 12.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TeamViewer
|
13:47
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:47
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.06.23
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.06.23
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.05.23
|TeamViewer-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Mai (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.05.23
|EQS-News: TeamViewer SE: Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer SE Shareholders appoint two new Supervisory Board members and approve all agenda items with large majority (EQS Group)