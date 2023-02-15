|
15.02.2023 07:00:08
EQS-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG
Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer AG in accordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also "DRO"), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the Company. The right of TeamViewer AG to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.
The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer AG are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.
In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer AG may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.
The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamViewer AG will publish the transactions on its website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the day of announcement.
Contact
15.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1559893 15.02.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu TeamViewer
|13.02.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.02.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
