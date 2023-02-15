SMI 11'247 0.3%  SPI 14'477 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'381 -0.1%  Euro 0.9895 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'239 -0.1%  Gold 1'845 -0.6%  Bitcoin 20'467 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9236 0.2%  Öl 84.6 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
IPO-Markt ausgetrocknet: Warum sich 2022 kaum Unternehmen an Europas Börsen trauten
Rückzug von der Börse: Das passiert, wenn eine Aktie von der Börse genommen wird
Adecco-Aktie: Neuer Manager für die Region Nordamerika
Cross Ticketing: So lässt sich bei Flugreisen Geld sparen
Ceconomy-Aktie: Ceconomy und Fnac Darty sollen über möglichen Zusammenschluss gesprochen haben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.02.2023 07:00:08

EQS-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

TeamViewer
11.91 CHF -4.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

15.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Goppingen, 15 February 2023 The share buyback resolved by the management board of TeamViewer AG on 6 February 2023 and announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 6 February 2023 will, with respect to the first tranche as described in the ad hoc announcement, start on 15 February 2023. In the period until 24 August 2023 at the latest, treasury shares of the company with a value of up to EUR 75 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), but not exceeding 9,112,985 shares, shall be repurchased. The management board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of TeamViewer AG on 17 May 2022 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of a maximum of 10% of the share capital until 16 May 2027. Subject to the granting of a new authorization for the acquisition and use of treasury shares to be approved by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023, the share buyback shall be continued under such new authorization following such Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes as provided for in the authorization granted by the General Meeting valid at the time. Part of the repurchased shares will be used to settle claims under the existing employee participation program.

The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer AG in accordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also "DRO"), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the Company. The right of TeamViewer AG to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer AG are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.

In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer AG may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.

The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamViewer AG will publish the transactions on its website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the day of announcement.

 

Contact
Investor Relations TeamViewer
Ursula Querette
Vice President, Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


15.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1559893  15.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559893&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TeamViewer

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.02.23 TeamViewer Buy Warburg Research
10.02.23 TeamViewer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.02.23 TeamViewer Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.23 TeamViewer Overweight Barclays Capital
08.02.23 TeamViewer Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.02.23 BNP Paribas: Tech-Trends 2023 - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 01/2023
14.02.23 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf adidas AG
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
14.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
14.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
14.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit Kursgewinnen in die neue Woche
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'666.84 19.70 EPSSMU
Short 11'904.73 13.87 6SSMNU
Short 12'400.18 8.57 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'246.73 14.02.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'823.62 19.88 MVSSMU
Long 10'536.75 13.21 ALSSMU
Long 10'123.14 8.91 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TeamViewer 11.91 -4.57% TeamViewer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse vermeldet Diebstahl von Personaldaten - CS-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow beendet den Handel leichter - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NYSE-Titel Palantir: So schlägt sich die Palantir-Aktie nach starken Zahlen
US-Inflationszahlen stehen an: Das droht dem Goldpreis
Relief-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Relief nimmt erste Patienten in klinische Studie gegen Hautkrankheit auf
Massive Verschuldung als Zeitbombe: Hedgefonds-Manager warnt vor Börsencrash
Coca-Cola-Aktie in Rot: Getränkeriese übertrifft Umsatz-Erwartungen im vergangenen Jahr - 2023 jedoch schwächeres Wachstum erwartet
thyssenkrupp-Aktie fällt deutlich: Sinkende Stahlpreise sorgen für Gewinnrückgang bei thyssenkrupp - Börsenumfeld bestimmt IPO von Nucera
Basilea-Aktie mit deutlichem Plus: Basilea schliesst 2022 profitabel ab
Tesla plant erste grossvolumige Semi-Fabrik - Gigafactory in Nevada wird erweitert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.