26.06.2023 10:51:52

EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT
14.06 CHF -11.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

26.06.2023 / 10:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

38th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, June 26, 2023. In the period from June 19, 2023 until and including June 23, 2023 a number of 13,416 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
June 19, 2023 770 13.9745
June 20, 2023 3,542 13.9485
June 21, 2023 3,856 13.9642
June 22, 2023 2,980 13.9570
June 23, 2023 2,268 13.9281

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including June 23, 2023, amounts to 592,788 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1665337  26.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665337&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

