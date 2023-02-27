SMI 11'261 0.7%  SPI 14'493 0.7%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'451 1.6%  Euro 0.9929 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'260 2.0%  Gold 1'813 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'128 0.0%  Dollar 0.9397 -0.1%  Öl 82.9 -0.5% 
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 14:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

21st Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, February 27, 2023. In the period from February 20, 2023 until and including February 24, 2023 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Feb 20, 2023 0 -
Feb 21, 2023 0 -
Feb 22, 2023 0 -
Feb 23, 2023 0 -
Feb 24, 2023 0 -

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including February 24, 2023, amounts to 523,713 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1569559  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

