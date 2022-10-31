SMI 10'847 0.7%  SPI 13'818 0.6%  Dow 32'872 0.0%  DAX 13'297 0.4%  Euro 0.9882 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'628 0.4%  Gold 1'639 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'419 -0.7%  Dollar 1.0000 0.4%  Öl 94.9 -1.5% 
Top News
TAKKT Aktie
31.10.2022 16:29:20

EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

TAKKT
15.96 CHF -20.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

4th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, October 31, 2022. In the period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 a number of 49,155 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Oct 24, 2022          10,722 11.7641
Oct 25, 2022 4,273 12.1712
Oct 26, 2022 11,254 12.4574
Oct 27, 2022 11,327 12.6527
Oct 28, 2022 11,579 12.8130

 
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022, amounts to 157,956 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475913  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

