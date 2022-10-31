EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



4th Interim Report



Stuttgart, Germany, October 31, 2022. In the period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 a number of 49,155 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Oct 24, 2022 10,722 11.7641 Oct 25, 2022 4,273 12.1712 Oct 26, 2022 11,254 12.4574 Oct 27, 2022 11,327 12.6527 Oct 28, 2022 11,579 12.8130



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022, amounts to 157,956 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 3465 8222

investor@takkt.de