EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 18:47 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 20th Interim Report

During the period from 22 June 2026 to and including 26 June 2026 a total of 13,366 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 22 JUN 2026 346 0.00% 85.7317 29,663 CEUX 22 JUN 2026 13 0.00% 85.7262 1,114 TQEX 22 JUN 2026 641 0.00% 85.7147 54,943 XETA 23 JUN 2026 413 0.00% 86.1456 35,578 CEUX 23 JUN 2026 9 0.00% 86.4600 778 TQEX 23 JUN 2026 578 0.00% 86.0291 49,725 XETA 24 JUN 2026 137 0.00% 87.5794 11,998 CEUX 24 JUN 2026 229 0.00% 87.5541 20,050 XETA 25 JUN 2026 6 0.00% 89.3600 536 AQEU 25 JUN 2026 319 0.00% 89.3270 28,495 CEUX 25 JUN 2026 9 0.00% 89.4489 805 TQEX 25 JUN 2026 666 0.00% 89.3180 59,486 XETA 26 JUN 2026 483 0.00% 87.7401 42,378 AQEU 26 JUN 2026 3,124 0.00% 87.6024 273,670 CEUX 26 JUN 2026 76 0.00% 87.5576 6,654 TQEX 26 JUN 2026 6,317 0.00% 87.6334 553,580 XETA Total 13,366 0.01% 87.4948 1,169,456

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 26 June 2026 amounts to 2,545,875 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 29 June 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board