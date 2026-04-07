EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 9th Interim Report

During the period from 30 March 2026 to and including 2.April 2026 a total of 93.453 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 30 Mar 2026 474 0.00% 72.6604 34,441 AQEU 30 Mar 2026 5,912 0.00% 72.6797 429,682 CEUX 30 Mar 2026 632 0.00% 72.6508 45,915 TQEX 30 Mar 2026 10,999 0.01% 72.6552 799,135 XETA 31 Mar 2026 573 0.00% 73.5529 42,146 AQEU 31 Mar 2026 6,401 0.00% 73.5761 470,961 CEUX 31 Mar 2026 1,259 0.00% 73.2945 92,278 TQEX 31 Mar 2026 18,703 0.01% 73.4142 1,373,066 XETA 01 Apr 2026 115 0.00% 74.1243 8,524 AQEU 01 Apr 2026 6,324 0.00% 73.8061 466,750 CEUX 01 Apr 2026 237 0.00% 73.7484 17,478 TQEX 01 Apr 2026 13,824 0.01% 73.8337 1,020,677 XETA 02 Apr 2026 786 0.00% 73.9294 58,109 AQEU 02 Apr 2026 9,159 0.01% 74.0750 678,453 CEUX 02 Apr 2026 863 0.00% 74.0390 63,896 TQEX 02 Apr 2026 17,192 0.01% 74.0866 1,273,697 XETA Total 93,453 0.07% 73.5686 6,875,207

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 2 April 2026 amounts to 1.441.030 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 7 April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board