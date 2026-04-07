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Symrise Aktie 2810536 / DE000SYM9999

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07.04.2026 11:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

Symrise
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 9th Interim Report

During the period from 30 March 2026 to and including 2.April 2026 a total of 93.453 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
30 Mar 2026 474 0.00% 72.6604 34,441 AQEU
30 Mar 2026 5,912 0.00% 72.6797 429,682 CEUX
30 Mar 2026 632 0.00% 72.6508 45,915 TQEX
30 Mar 2026 10,999 0.01% 72.6552 799,135 XETA
31 Mar 2026 573 0.00% 73.5529 42,146 AQEU
31 Mar 2026 6,401 0.00% 73.5761 470,961 CEUX
31 Mar 2026 1,259 0.00% 73.2945 92,278 TQEX
31 Mar 2026 18,703 0.01% 73.4142 1,373,066 XETA
01 Apr 2026 115 0.00% 74.1243 8,524 AQEU
01 Apr 2026 6,324 0.00% 73.8061 466,750 CEUX
01 Apr 2026 237 0.00% 73.7484 17,478 TQEX
01 Apr 2026 13,824 0.01% 73.8337 1,020,677 XETA
02 Apr 2026 786 0.00% 73.9294 58,109 AQEU
02 Apr 2026 9,159 0.01% 74.0750 678,453 CEUX
02 Apr 2026 863 0.00% 74.0390 63,896 TQEX
02 Apr 2026 17,192 0.01% 74.0866 1,273,697 XETA
Total 93,453 0.07% 73.5686 6,875,207  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 2 April 2026 amounts to 1.441.030  shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  7  April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstrasse 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2303462  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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