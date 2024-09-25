EQS-CMS: SMT Scharf AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SMT Scharf AG / Home Member State

SMT Scharf AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.09.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST

SMT Scharf AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

