SMT Scharf Aktie [Valor: 120841403 / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2]
25.09.2024 09:05:10

EQS-CMS: SMT Scharf AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SMT Scharf AG / Home Member State
SMT Scharf AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.09.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

25.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1993569  25.09.2024 CET/CEST

