Siemens Energy Aktie [Valor: 56635536 / ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0]
EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

Siemens Energy
18.98 CHF 0.89%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 7th Interim Reporting
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

20.02.2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 7th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 February 2023 until and including 19 February 2023, a number of 386,391 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
13.02.2023                      77,500 19.0709
14.02.2023                      77,500 19.0690
15.02.2023                      77,391 19.1455
16.02.2023                      77,500 19.3474
17.02.2023                      76,500 19.2063

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 19 February 2023 amounts to 2,344,003 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 20 February 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564145  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

