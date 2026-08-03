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Siemens Aktie 827766 / DE0007236101

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03.08.2026 14:46:43

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
263.86 CHF 0.15%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03.08.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 July 2026 until and including 2 August 2026, a number of 329,226 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
27/07/2026 69,900 275.30674
28/07/2026 64,176 270.20972
29/07/2026 70,700 272.19890
30/07/2026 56,550 278.64063
31/07/2026 67,900 283.35794


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 2 August 2026 amounts to 1,470,137 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 3 August 2026

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board

 


03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com
LEI Code: W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376380  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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