EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
03.08.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU)
no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 July 2026 until and including 2 August 2026, a number of 329,226 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 1 July 2026, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 1 July 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price in Xetra trading
|27/07/2026
|69,900
|275.30674
|28/07/2026
|64,176
|270.20972
|29/07/2026
|70,700
|272.19890
|30/07/2026
|56,550
|278.64063
|31/07/2026
|67,900
|283.35794
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2026-31).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 1 July 2026 until and including 2 August 2026 amounts to 1,470,137 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 3 August 2026
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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