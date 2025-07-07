Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’954 -0.2%  SPI 16’598 0.0%  Dow 44’550 -0.6%  DAX 24’022 1.0%  Euro 0.9351 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’334 0.9%  Gold 3’318 -0.6%  Bitcoin 86’344 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7969 0.3%  Öl 69.1 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Top News
Dollar etwas höher zu Franken und Euro - Worauf Anleger warten
Juni 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Peach Property-Grossaktionär macht bei Kapitalerhöhung mit - Aktie in Rot
BaFin-Streit beendet: Ethena zieht sich aus EU zurück - USDe bis August zurückgeben
TUI-Aktie im Aufwind: Schiebt der Sommer die Erholung an?
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.07.2025 16:32:43

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
217.55 EUR 0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 73rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.07.2025 / 16:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 73rd Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 30 June 2025 until and including 6 July 2025 a number of 247,617 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
01/07/2025 56,638 215.35805
02/07/2025 55,792 217.78321
03/07/2025 66,838 221.92360
04/07/2025 68,349 217.12776

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 6 July 2025 amounts to 13,725,781 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 7 July 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2166354  07.07.2025 CET/CEST