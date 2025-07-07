EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 73rd Interim Reporting

07.07.2025 / 16:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 73rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 30 June 2025 until and including 6 July 2025 a number of 247,617 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 01/07/2025 56,638 215.35805 02/07/2025 55,792 217.78321 03/07/2025 66,838 221.92360 04/07/2025 68,349 217.12776

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 6 July 2025 amounts to 13,725,781 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 July 2025

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board