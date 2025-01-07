Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2025 10:34:07

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
182.11 CHF 2.51%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 47th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2025 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 47th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 27 December 2024 until and including 5 January 2025 a number of 53,339 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
02/01/2025 24,039 187.85432
03/01/2025 29,300 187.50285

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 5 January 2025 amounts to 8,085,806 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 7 January 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


07.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2062865  07.01.2025 CET/CEST

2062865  07.01.2025 CET/CEST

