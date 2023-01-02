SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 14'046 0.9%  Euro 0.9875 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'845 1.4%  Gold 1'827 0.1%  Bitcoin 15'470 0.8%  Dollar 0.9243 0.0%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 59th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 59th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 26 December 2022 until and including 1 January 2023, a number of 111,817 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
27/12/2022 27,857 129.53477
28/12/2022 28,297 129.26765
29/12/2022 27,134 129.56058
30/12/2022 28,529 129.68167

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 1 January 2023 amounts to 17,427,170 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 2 January 2023

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525179  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

