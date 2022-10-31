SMI 10'761 -0.1%  SPI 13'715 -0.1%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'273 0.2%  Euro 0.9924 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'617 0.1%  Gold 1'639 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'526 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9990 0.3%  Öl 95.1 -1.2% 
Siemens Aktie
31.10.2022 10:30:33

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
110.33 CHF 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 50th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 50th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 24 October 2022 until and including 30 October 2022, a number of 361,530 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
24/10/2022 73,321 109.11027
25/10/2022 72,691 110.05515
26/10/2022 71,681 111.60814
27/10/2022 71,737 111.52057
28/10/2022 72,100 110.96310

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 30 October 2022 amounts to 15,950,090 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 31 October 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475323  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

