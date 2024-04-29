Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’387 0.4%  SPI 15’187 0.3%  Dow 38’240 0.4%  DAX 18’132 -0.2%  Euro 0.9766 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’994 -0.3%  Gold 2’333 -0.2%  Bitcoin 57’095 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.1%  Öl 88.7 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Baloise1241051
Top News
Aktien- und Kryptohandel zu Top-Konditionen (finanzen.net ZERO)
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert deutlich: Postbank-Rechtsstreit belastet Profitabilität
Lufthansa-Aktie kaum verändert: Deutsche Umwelthilfe wirft Lufthansa "Greenwashing" vor und klagt
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Erste Group Bank gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

CompuGroup Medical Aktie [Valor: 55499718 / ISIN: DE000A288904]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2024 14:55:15

EQS-CMS: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement

finanzen.net zero CompuGroup Medical-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CompuGroup Medical
35.32 CHF -22.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement
Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement

29.04.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program – 5th Interim Announcement, concurrently completion announcement
In the period from April 22, 2024 until and including April 26, 2024, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 119,464 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on March 26, 2024.
The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 22, 2024 until and including April 26, 2024 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
 
Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
April 22, 2024 14,500 29.0938
April 23, 2024 32,692 29.0912
April 24, 2024 33,172 29.1274
April 25, 2024 33,558 28.2753
April 26, 2024 5,542 28.2623
Total: 119,464 28.8339

The maximum number of shares to be bought back under the share buy-back program has been reached on April 26, 2024 and the share buy-back program is therefore completed. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought up to the increase and extension of the share buy-back program amounted to an average of EUR 29.2554.
Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company‘s website under https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/share.html .
The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, April 29, 2024
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
The general partner
 

29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1891967  29.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891967&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten