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Scout24 Aktie 29613036 / DE000A12DM80

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04.05.2026 18:27:34

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
64.97 CHF 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

04.05.2026 / 18:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE: Release of capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Scout24 SE resolves to shorten the buy-back period

On 3 December 2025, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, Munich, ISIN DE000A12DM80, has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board (cf. ad hoc announcement of 3 December 2025), to repurchase own shares of the Company in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz). The start of the first tranche of the share buy-back has been disclosed with announcement from 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the first tranche of the share buy-back, own shares of the Company worth up to a maximum of EUR 100 million (excluding transaction costs) shall be repurchased until 2 July 2026 at the latest.

On 28 April 2026, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to shorten the buy-back period of the first tranche of the current share buy-back programme and to continue the share buy-back until 29 May 2026 at the latest (latest possible purchase date) as well as to reduce the total number of shares to be repurchased under this tranche to up to 1,540,276 shares.

In the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 21 April 2026, a total number of 1,155,276 own shares for a total amount of approximately EUR 84.5 million were repurchased within the framework of the first tranche of the current share buy-back programme. The buy-back was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution acting for Scout24 SE.

The share buy-back may be modified, suspended and resumed at any time in compliance with the applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be duly disclosed in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. b) MAR and Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of the execution of such transactions in an aggregated form. Moreover, Scout24 SE will publish all disclosed transactions on its website https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Munich, 4 May 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstrasse 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320944  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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