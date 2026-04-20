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Scout24 Aktie 29613036 / DE000A12DM80

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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20.04.2026 15:38:14

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
65.35 CHF -1.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, a total number of 37,864 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
13/04/2026 14,283 64.7762 CEUX
13/04/2026 8,179 64.7145 TQEX
13/04/2026 7,392 64.7281 XETA
14/04/2026 502 65.7522 CEUX
14/04/2026 469 66.0310 TQEX
14/04/2026 675 65.9808 XETA
15/04/2026 3,019 66.5443 CEUX
15/04/2026 1,521 66.6709 TQEX
15/04/2026 1,486 66.5858 XETA
16/04/2026 172 67.1500 TQEX
16/04/2026 166 67.2000 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 therefore amounts to 1,155,276 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 20 April 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstrasse 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311384  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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