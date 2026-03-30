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Scout24 Aktie 29613036 / DE000A12DM80

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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30.03.2026 14:11:23

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
58.34 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026, a total number of 100,282 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
23/03/2026 16,415 64.3874 CEUX
23/03/2026 4,891 64.6398 TQEX
23/03/2026 9,771 64.2975 XETA
24/03/2026 11,709 63.5372 CEUX
24/03/2026 5,101 63.3500 TQEX
24/03/2026 6,163 63.5182 XETA
25/03/2026 2,451 64.4643 CEUX
25/03/2026 657 64.4958 TQEX
25/03/2026 1,035 64.0550 XETA
26/03/2026 9,786 63.7328 CEUX
26/03/2026 6,353 63.7433 TQEX
26/03/2026 5,916 63.8407 XETA
27/03/2026 9,603 63.4636 CEUX
27/03/2026 5,155 63.4471 TQEX
27/03/2026 5,276 63.5704 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 therefore amounts to 1,039,926 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026

Berlin, 30 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstrasse 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300332  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

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13:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schoggi und Rendite
09:35 Lage in Nahost weiter unklar
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’077.04 19.64 BY6S1U
Short 13’342.70 13.89 B5TS6U
Short 13’850.18 8.85 BKJS5U
SMI-Kurs: 12’634.50 30.03.2026 14:11:01
Long 12’039.99 19.34 SRKBVU
Long 11’780.22 13.52 SVFBVU
Long 11’295.25 8.92 S5SBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Scout24 57.90 2.03% Scout24

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